ClickHouse Private Training for Bassirah

Date: January 13, 2026

Time: 4:00PM GST

Duration: 2 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event for Bassirah, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

Intro to ClickHouse

Deep dive into the ClickHouse Architecture

Inserting Data

Modeling Data with ClickHouse

Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

ClickHouse Materialized Views

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include: