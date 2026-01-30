Migration to ClickHouse workshop - Jakarta

Date: Tuesday, April 22nd

Time: 1:00PM - 5:00PM WIB

Duration: 4 hours

Location: The Westin Jakarta, Jl. HR Rasuna Said Kav. C-22 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940

Meeting Room: Denpasar Room, ground floor

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



Join us for a comprehensive 3-hour workshop designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful BigQuery to ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to ClickHouse to be followed by the key reasons why migrating from BigQuery to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, datasets, and quotas.

In the advanced modules, we will explore the initial steps of the migration process. You will learn how to understand your dataset, map BigQuery data types to ClickHouse equivalents, and define primary keys in ClickHouse. We will also cover the process of loading data into ClickHouse, ensuring a smooth transition. The final module will focus on query acceleration techniques in ClickHouse, emphasizing materialized views, partitions, and other advanced techniques to optimize performance and scalability.

This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse and use cases

Module 2: Modeling Data

Module 3: Inserting Data

Module 4: BigQuery Migration to ClickHouse

Module 5: Schema Design Understand the Dataset ClickHouse Data Types ClickHouse Primary Keys Load Data



Register your interest and we will let you know via email if we are able to provide you a spot.