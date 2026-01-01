Introducing Managed ClickStack: Observability for OpenTelemetry at scale ->->
ClickHouse Private Training at BONKbot

Date: February 18-19, 2026
Time: 2:00PM - 5:00PM CET
Duration: 3 hours/day
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
Module 6: Joining Data
Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data
Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
Module 9: Sharding and Replication
Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Prerequisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs
  • Familiarity with SQL
  • You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Instructor

Camilo Sierra

Instructor

