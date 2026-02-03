Postgres managed by ClickHouse | One stack for transactions and analytics ->->
ClickHouse Private Training at Cox Automotive

Date: February 10, 2026
Time: 1:00PM EST
Duration: 3 hours (Optional time afterwards to discuss use cases)
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills and expertise to design, optimize, and run ClickHouse at scale. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll have the hands-on experience needed to take our official ClickHouse Certification exam and validate your ClickHouse expertise!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Sharding and Replication
  • Managing Data in ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

