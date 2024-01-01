서울 오프라인 트레이닝 - ClickHouse를 활용한 실시간 분석: 레벨 1 / Seoul In-Person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

날짜 / Date: 2026년 01월 29일 / January 29, 2026

시간 / Time: 오후 3시 - 오후 6시 (KST) / 3:00PM - 6:00PM KST

소요 시간 / Duration: 3시간 / 3 hours

장소: / Location:

비용 / Cost: 무료 / FREE

형식 / Format: 강사 주도형 교육 및 실습형 랩 / Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



배우게 될 내용:이번 실습 중심의 교육에서는 ClickHouse가 어떻게 대규모 데이터를 실시간으로 초고속 분석하는지 직접 경험하게 됩니다. 또한 데이터를 가져오고 **POC(개념 검증)**를 시작하기 위한 유용한 팁과 노하우도 배울 수 있습니다.

각 모듈을 완료하고 퀴즈를 통과하면, ClickHouse 데이터베이스 어소시에이트(CDA) 인증을 취득하게 됩니다!

본 교육은 강사 주도형 세션과 **실습형 랩(Lab)**으로 구성되어 있으며, 아래 모듈을 포함합니다:

**모듈 1: **ClickHouse 소개

**모듈 2: **ClickHouse 아키텍처 심화 이해

**모듈 3: **ClickHouse에 데이터 삽입하기

사전 준비 사항: 실습에 참여하기 위한 ClickHouse Cloud 계정

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1 : Introduction to ClickHouse

: Introduction to ClickHouse Module 2 : Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites: