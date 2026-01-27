Al-Powered Observability

Join AWS Startup Team, DoIT International, and ClickHouse for an intensive half-day hands-on workshop where you'll build a complete AI-powered observability platform. Deploy enterprise-grade observability tools with cutting-edge AI to create intelligent assistants that investigate incidents and provide insights through natural language conversations.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time: 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM AEDT
Location:
AWS Sydney Office
Level 8, 2 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000
What You Will Build:
A complete, working solution featuring:
- Real-time Data Pipeline: OpenTelemetry collectors capturing logs, metrics, and traces
- High-Performance Analytics: ClickHouse Cloud for blazing-fast observability queries
- Professional Dashboards: AWS Managed Grafana with full-text search capabilities
- AI Investigation Assistant: LibreChat powered by AWS Bedrock with ClickHouse MCP integration for natural language incident analysis
Why Attend
Traditional observability requires deep technical expertise. Build an AI assistant that answers questions like "What caused the error spike at 3 AM?" and helps teams investigate incidents using simple conversations instead of complex queries.
Learning Objectives
- Deploy ClickHouse Cloud for high-volume observability workloads
- Configure OpenTelemetry for comprehensive telemetry ingestion
- Build AWS Managed Grafana dashboards with Lucene-based search
- Integrate AWS Bedrock with LibreChat and ClickHouse MCP for AI-powered data exploration
- Correlate logs, metrics, and traces for incident investigation
Who Should Attend:
DevOps Engineers, SREs, Backend Engineers, and Engineering Leaders from AWS Startup Program companies building production-ready observability solutions.
Prerequisites:
Required:
- AWS account with Bedrock access
- ClickHouse Cloud account (free trial with $300 credits available)
- Docker or equivalent
- Familiarity with terminals and containers
Recommended:
Complete FREE ClickHouse Academy courses ClickHouse Fundamentals & Data Modelling
Workshop Agenda
Module 1: Foundation
- ClickHouse Cloud and OpenTelemetry setup
- First data ingestion: metrics and logs
Module 2: Visualisation
- AWS Managed Grafana configuration
- Custom dashboards with full-text search
- Multi-source correlation views
Module 3: AI-Powered Investigation
- AWS Bedrock configuration for foundation models
- LibreChat deployment with Model Context Protocol
- ClickHouse MCP Server integration
- Natural language incident investigation with Bedrock-powered AI
What You'll Take Home
- Complete working observability stack ready for production
- All code samples and Docker configurations
- $300 ClickHouse Cloud credits
- Direct access to AWS, DoIT, and ClickHouse solution architects
About the Partners:
AWS: World's most comprehensive cloud platform with AI/ML services including AWS Bedrock.
DoIT International: Global cloud consultancy agency specialising in cloud optimization and FinOps for scaling startups.
ClickHouse: The fastest open-source database for real-time analytics. Trusted by Cloudflare, Uber, GitLab, Spotify and many more.