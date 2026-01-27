Al-Powered Observability

Join AWS Startup Team, DoIT International, and ClickHouse for an intensive half-day hands-on workshop where you'll build a complete AI-powered observability platform. Deploy enterprise-grade observability tools with cutting-edge AI to create intelligent assistants that investigate incidents and provide insights through natural language conversations.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM AEDT

Location:

AWS Sydney Office

Level 8, 2 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000

What You Will Build:

A complete, working solution featuring:

Real-time Data Pipeline: OpenTelemetry collectors capturing logs, metrics, and traces

High-Performance Analytics: ClickHouse Cloud for blazing-fast observability queries

Professional Dashboards: AWS Managed Grafana with full-text search capabilities

AI Investigation Assistant: LibreChat powered by AWS Bedrock with ClickHouse MCP integration for natural language incident analysis

Why Attend

Traditional observability requires deep technical expertise. Build an AI assistant that answers questions like "What caused the error spike at 3 AM?" and helps teams investigate incidents using simple conversations instead of complex queries.

Learning Objectives

Deploy ClickHouse Cloud for high-volume observability workloads

Configure OpenTelemetry for comprehensive telemetry ingestion

Build AWS Managed Grafana dashboards with Lucene-based search

Integrate AWS Bedrock with LibreChat and ClickHouse MCP for AI-powered data exploration

Correlate logs, metrics, and traces for incident investigation

Who Should Attend:

DevOps Engineers, SREs, Backend Engineers, and Engineering Leaders from AWS Startup Program companies building production-ready observability solutions.

Prerequisites:

Required:

AWS account with Bedrock access

ClickHouse Cloud account (free trial with $300 credits available)

Docker or equivalent

Familiarity with terminals and containers

Recommended:

Complete FREE ClickHouse Academy courses ClickHouse Fundamentals & Data Modelling

Workshop Agenda

Module 1: Foundation

ClickHouse Cloud and OpenTelemetry setup

First data ingestion: metrics and logs

Module 2: Visualisation

AWS Managed Grafana configuration

Custom dashboards with full-text search

Multi-source correlation views

Module 3: AI-Powered Investigation

AWS Bedrock configuration for foundation models

LibreChat deployment with Model Context Protocol

ClickHouse MCP Server integration

Natural language incident investigation with Bedrock-powered AI

What You'll Take Home

Complete working observability stack ready for production

All code samples and Docker configurations

$300 ClickHouse Cloud credits

Direct access to AWS, DoIT, and ClickHouse solution architects

About the Partners:

AWS: World's most comprehensive cloud platform with AI/ML services including AWS Bedrock.

DoIT International: Global cloud consultancy agency specialising in cloud optimization and FinOps for scaling startups.

ClickHouse: The fastest open-source database for real-time analytics. Trusted by Cloudflare, Uber, GitLab, Spotify and many more.