Exclusive Dinner - Open House Amsterdam

  • Date: Tuesday, October 28th
  • Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm CET
  • Location: Secret Garden Amsterdam

Join ClickHouse for an Exclusive Post-Open House Dinner in Amsterdam!

After an exciting day of insightful talks at Open House, continue the conversation with us over a delicious dinner and drinks. Connect with fellow leaders, data enthusiasts, and ClickHouse experts in a relaxed atmosphere. This event is invite-only, limited seats available.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to share insights, discuss industry trends, and build meaningful connections. RSVP today to secure your spot!

