In-person ClickHouse Fundamentals training - Amsterdam

Location: Piet Heinkade 55, 1019 GM, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dates: Wednesday, September 18th & Thursday, September 19th

Time: 09:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Lunch: Provided both days

Cost: Free of charge

Are you interested in learning how to ingest millions of events, logs, clicks, and metrics per second, analyze data in real time, and build Projections, Materialized Views, Joins, and CDC with Postgres?

Join us for a hands-on, trainer-led ClickHouse training session on Wednesday, the 18th, and Thursday, the 19th, in Amsterdam!

What You’ll Learn:

Data Modeling: Learn best practices for structuring your data.

Materialized Views & Projections: Discover how to optimize your queries.

Joining Data: Understand the intricacies of efficient data joins.

Optimizing Queries: Techniques to speed up your data retrieval.

Inserting, Deleting & Updating Data: Get hands-on experience managing your data lifecycle.

Seats are limited! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your ClickHouse skills. Register now to secure your spot