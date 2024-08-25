ClickHouse CTO, Alexey Milovidov, is coming to a city near you! ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Free Training

In-person ClickHouse Fundamentals training - Amsterdam

Location: Piet Heinkade 55, 1019 GM, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dates: Wednesday, September 18th & Thursday, September 19th
Time: 09:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Lunch: Provided both days
Cost: Free of charge

Are you interested in learning how to ingest millions of events, logs, clicks, and metrics per second, analyze data in real time, and build Projections, Materialized Views, Joins, and CDC with Postgres?

Join us for a hands-on, trainer-led ClickHouse training session on Wednesday, the 18th, and Thursday, the 19th, in Amsterdam!

What You’ll Learn:

  • Data Modeling: Learn best practices for structuring your data.
  • Materialized Views & Projections: Discover how to optimize your queries.
  • Joining Data: Understand the intricacies of efficient data joins.
  • Optimizing Queries: Techniques to speed up your data retrieval.
  • Inserting, Deleting & Updating Data: Get hands-on experience managing your data lifecycle.

Seats are limited! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your ClickHouse skills. Register now to secure your spot

Hosted by

ClickHouse

Training team

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Guangzhou Meetup
Meetup
ClickHouse Guangzhou Meetup
Aug 25, 2024
Guangzhou (China)
ClickHouse + Melbourne Data Engineering Meetup
Meetup
ClickHouse + Melbourne Data Engineering Meetup
Aug 27, 2024
Melbourne (Australia)
ClickHouse Meetup in Bellevue
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Bellevue
Aug 27, 2024
Bellevue (United States)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of serviceCookie policy