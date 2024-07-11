Contact us for help migrating from Rockset to ClickHouse Cloud->

Coffee with ClickHouse

Date: Tuesday, July 23rd
Time: 2:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
Location: Somewhere in York Street, Sydney

Calling all data enthusiasts: the ClickHouse crew will be in the bustling Sydney CBD along York Street, and we’d like to buy you a cuppa.

No agenda, no commitments, just ask-me-anything. Bring your database-related questions and curiosity with you and sit down for a conversation and maybe a demo or two.

Interested to know more? Sign up and we’ll send you details where coffee with ClickHouse will be at York Street on July 23 via calendar invite.

We hope to see you there!

Hosted by

ClickHouse

