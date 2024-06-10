News & Events / Event

AWS Summit New York - Happy Hour

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 10th
Time: 6:00pm - 8:30pm
Location: Suram, 483 10th Ave. New York

ClickHouse, Vantage and AWS are excited to announce a collaborative Happy Hour at SURAM on Wednesday, July 10th from 6pm - 8:30pm.

This unique happy hour is designed to bring together data enthusiasts, tech professionals, and industry experts for an evening of networking and knowledge sharing. As leaders in database management, cloud cost management, and cloud services, ClickHouse, Vantage and AWS are setting the stage for insightful discussions on the future of technology. You’ll be able to connect with your peers, talk to industry experts, and enjoy some delicious food and refreshing cocktails.

Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot!

We look forward to seeing you there and continuing our conversations from the summit!

