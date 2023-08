Date: September 7, 2023

Time: 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EDT / 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST

In this live, interactive session, we will cover the latest advancements in ClickHouse Cloud user-facing features and architecture, as well as our upcoming roadmap.

Open API & Terraform provider . Improved programmability of ClickHouse Cloud via RESTful APIs and orchestration through our new Terraform provider.

Secure access via S3 IAM roles. Extended access security with enterprise-ready RBAC controls for interfacing with your S3 buckets directly through ClickHouse Cloud.

Bring-your-own-key (BYOK) for on-disk encryption. Leverage your own key for on-disk encryption in ClickHouse Cloud to meet advanced regulatory and compliance requirements.

Improved data loading. Seamlessly import data from local and remote sources, or directly from your Kafka streams, straight from the ClickHouse Cloud Console.

ClickPipes for Kafka and Confluent Cloud. A cloud-native integration engine for ClickHouse Cloud that makes ingesting massive volumes of data from a diverse set of sources simple as clicking a few buttons.

Cloud BI tool compatibility via MySQL protocol. Support for MySQL interface so you can connect to any of your favorite MySQL-compatible data tools directly.

SharedMergeTree table engine. Designed to work natively on top of shared storage, SharedMerge brings higher insert throughput, improved scalability of background merges, faster scale up-and-down operations, and more lightweight strong consistency for select queries.

Lightweight updates. Boosted by SharedMergeTree, "lightweight updates" benefit use cases where reference tables used in analytics need to be updated on a regular basis.

Query result cache. Speed up common queries with query result cache, now available to use in ClickHouse Cloud.

. Speed up common queries with query result cache, now available to use in ClickHouse Cloud. … and more!

