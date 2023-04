Date: Wednesday May 10th, 2023

Time: 18:00 CEST / 9:00 PDT

Duration: 45 minutes

Join us for a live webinar where we'll explore the powerful combination of Hex and ClickHouse to build real-time applications on top of massive datasets.

Discover how ClickHouse, the world's fastest analytical database, and Hex, a modern Data Workspace, work together to provide real-time analytics capabilities. Join us as we walk through our proof of concept application "ClickHub," which leverages ClickHouse and Hex to analyze the top 100k most popular GitHub repositories. We will show how we built and enriched this ~50 billion rows dataset using GitHub events and ClickHouse git-import tool. We will then leverage Hex's interactive data apps and notebook capabilities for ad-hoc analysis of data in ClickHouse, as well as creating interactive applications.

Agenda

Introduction to ClickHouse and Hex

The dataset creation

Live demo

Q&A session

By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.